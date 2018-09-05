POLITICS

ICE investigators order 44 North Carolina counties to turn over voting records

EMBED </>More Videos

Nineteen foreign nationals in NC indicted for voting in US election.

Tonya Simpson
ICE investigators are ordering elections officials in 44 North Carolina counties to turn over election documents dating back five years.

An assistant U.S. Attorney issued subpoenas to the Boards of Elections in all 44 counties in the state's Federal Eastern District.

RELATED: 19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in North Carolina

The subpoenas were issued on behalf of the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency.

The boards have until Sept. 25 to provide "any and all poll books, e-poll books, voting records, and/or voter authorization documents, and executed official ballots (including absentee official ballots)" that were submitted to, filed by, received by and/or maintained by the boards from Aug. 30, 2013 through Aug. 30, 2018.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also issued a subpoena for information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Federal investigators are ordering that agency to turn over eight different types of documents including voter registration applications, federal write-in ballots, and admission or denial forms for non-citizens dating from Jan. 1, 2010 to Aug. 30, 2018.

The State Board of Elections plans to discuss the subpoena during a conference call on Friday.

Click here for links to the documents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionvotingrecordNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Supreme Court: Two proposed amendments fought by Gov. Cooper to be on ballot
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during McCain's funeral
More Politics
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier accused of abusing child, starving dog to death
Police: Raleigh cellphone repair workers shared woman's private photos
North Carolina school performance grades released
Teen dead after 'playing with gun' in Fayetteville home, police say
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
We tried out Arrichion Hot Yoga: You can expect...a lot of sweat
Show More
Baby boy only a few hours old dropped off at Houston church
Virginia man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Fayetteville police investigating after passerby finds woman's body on road
More News