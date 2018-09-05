ICE investigators order 44 North Carolina counties to turn over voting records

ICE investigators are ordering elections officials in 44 North Carolina counties to turn over election documents dating back five years.
An assistant U.S. Attorney issued subpoenas to the Boards of Elections in all 44 counties in the state's Federal Eastern District.
The subpoenas were issued on behalf of the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency.
The boards have until Sept. 25 to provide "any and all poll books, e-poll books, voting records, and/or voter authorization documents, and executed official ballots (including absentee official ballots)" that were submitted to, filed by, received by and/or maintained by the boards from Aug. 30, 2013 through Aug. 30, 2018.
The U.S. Attorney's Office also issued a subpoena for information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Federal investigators are ordering that agency to turn over eight different types of documents including voter registration applications, federal write-in ballots, and admission or denial forms for non-citizens dating from Jan. 1, 2010 to Aug. 30, 2018.
The State Board of Elections plans to discuss the subpoena during a conference call on Friday.
