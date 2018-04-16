When George and Barbara Bush met while she was still in high school, she never expected to become the matriarch of a growing political dynasty.First, Mrs. Bush supported her husband George as he was elected to Congress, spent time in China as U.S. ambassador, headed up the CIA, became vice president and finally the presidency.Along the journey, they had six children. The eldest, George W. Bush, was elected the 43rd president of the United States.Jeb Bush is the former governor of Florida, and also ran for president. His son Neil lives in Houston, where he heads up the family's Points of Light Foundation.Some of Barbara Bush's grandchildren have expanded upon the Bush family legacy.George P. Bush, son of Jeb, is currently the Texas land commissioner.Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W., is a television personality.Pierce Bush, son of Neil, is the CEO of Houston's Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. His sister, Lauren Bush Lauren, is the founder of FEED Projects, a business and philanthropic company.A family of power and influence, now all focused here in Houston on the woman who made it all possible.