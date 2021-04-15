afghanistan war

ABC11 reconnects with Afghanistan War vet about Biden's U.S. troop withdrawal announcement

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'It's mind-boggling': War vet on Biden's troop withdrawal announcement

After nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan, a chance to reconnect with Thomas Underhill. He's a part of the 9/11 generation: 9-years-old when the World Trade Center towers fell; 10 years after that he was in Afghanistan serving as an army medic in the Stryker Brigade fighting the War on Terror.

"20 years is two-thirds of my life," Underhill said. "And we still have guys there... It's mind-boggling to me."

The former army specialists spoke to ABC11, ten years after being interviewed by the station in Afghanistan and just hours after President Joe Biden announced he would withdrawal all U.S. forces out by September 11, 2021.
EMBED More News Videos

His plan is to pull out all American forces - numbering 2,500 now - by this Sept. 11, the anniversary of the attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan.



"I've concluded that it's time to end America's longest war," Biden said from the White House Treaty Room. "It's time for American troops to come home."

Underhill agrees. "We need to let the Afghans stand up and do it themselves," he said.



ABC11 first met Underhill while embedded with Fort Bragg troops in Afghanistan in 2011. It was during a November 14 tour of coalition efforts in Kandahar's Panjwai district, where 36 hours before, a deadly IED blast struck Underhill's platoon.

The then 21-year-old medic ran towards danger. He saved a life. And he spoke to ABC 11 before being awarded an army commendation medal for valor.

"We're sad. But we're trying to focus, get on with the mission," Underhill said that day in 2011.

Ten years later: "I didn't feel like a hero. Still don't. I feel lucky that it wasn't me. Because I had been walking through that area just a few minutes before," he said. "It's difficult knowing some of my friends were there."

21-year-old Calvin Pereda, an army specialist raised in Fayetteville, was killed that day. Underhill's platoon leader, Lt. Nick Vogt, lost both his legs, but survive -- in large part because of Underhill's heroics.

On the day of Biden's announcement of an American withdrawal, Underhill agrees the threat of the Taliban giving safe harbor to terror cells like al Quaeda that struck on 9/11 has diminished dramatically. But, the toll of America's longest war will be felt for decades to come here at home.



Underhill struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after his 12-months in Afghanistan. Many of his fellow soldiers did as well. Some pf them taking their own lives; others have been killed in risky behavior at home after the war.

"I've lost more friends and colleagues that I served with in Afghanistan since we came home than I lost while we there," he said somberly. "To the veterans out there, if you need help, like I did, go get it. There's no shame in it."

After 20 years in Afghanistan, Underhill says one of the greatest achievements is the dramatic improvement in awareness and funding for the needs of the nation's War on Terror veterans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfayettevillefort braggfort braggmilitaryafghanistan waru.s. & worldarmy
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN WAR
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
Fayetteville Army vet reacts to troop withdrawal from Iraq, Afghanistan
US, Taliban truce takes effect, setting stage for peace deal
Military family has unexpected reunion during SOTU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First Raleigh restaurant closed by pandemic reopens
Neighbor calls police on Raleigh teen practicing with ROTC rifle
Popular NC coach killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
NC bodycam video isn't public record: What that means for transparency
1 dead after section of OBX bridge collapses in construction accident
FBI offers $40K reward for info linked to 3 Lumberton deaths
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Show More
Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student
LATEST: Wake County virtual town hall to focus on mental health
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit NC next week
Homeless camp near I-540 gains attention due to trash buildup
Cary church creates program to provide direct help to immigrants
More TOP STORIES News