Joe Biden, Donald Trump making campaign stops in Charlotte as election nears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both major-party presidential candidates are coming to North Carolina this week, making stops in the Queen City.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit North Carolina on Wednesday.

An email from Biden's team sent to media outlets on Monday said Biden will be in Charlotte attending a black economic summit in his first visit to North Carolina since accepting the nomination.

Last week, Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, met virtually with working parents in North Carolina.

President Donald Trump will be in Charlotte on Thursday as part of his reelection campaign. Trump is expected to talk about his administration's plan to deliver low-cost healthcare. This will be President Trump's 14th official visit to North Carolina.

President Trump won North Carolina during the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. However, most polls show a very close race between Biden and Trump in 2020.

The Trump campaign has even said it sees North Carolina as a state the president must win in order to be re-elected. Which is why Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made several visits to North Carolina over the past few weeks.

"It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman. Who I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list," Trump told the Fayetteville crowd on Saturday night.



