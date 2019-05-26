Jon Voight calls Trump 'greatest president since Abraham Lincoln' in Twitter videos

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019
Voight's comments were addressed to "the people of the Republican Party," but it was unclear what prompted him to post the videos.
To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019
"I'm here today to acknowledge the truth. I'm here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct," he said.
WLOS reported that Trump thanked Voight on Twitter Saturday, though he misspelled the actor's name.
Thank you John, so nice! https://t.co/cfcXpzjYn7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019
Voight has long been one of the most outspoken Republicans and Trump supporters in Hollywood, and he predicted before the 2016 election Trump would be "the greatest president."