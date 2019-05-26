politics

Jon Voight calls Trump 'greatest president since Abraham Lincoln' in Twitter videos

(AP)

In a pair of Twitter videos Friday night, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight praised President Donald Trump and slammed his critics, insisting Trump is "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln," WLOS reported.



Voight's comments were addressed to "the people of the Republican Party," but it was unclear what prompted him to post the videos.



"I'm here today to acknowledge the truth. I'm here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct," he said.

WLOS reported that Trump thanked Voight on Twitter Saturday, though he misspelled the actor's name.



Voight has long been one of the most outspoken Republicans and Trump supporters in Hollywood, and he predicted before the 2016 election Trump would be "the greatest president."
