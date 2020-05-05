ReOpen NC protest happening in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Protesters once again turned out in Raleigh to protest against the safety regulations put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.The group gathered outside the North Carolina General Assembly was smaller than previous ReOpen NC protests. The group was estimated at about 100 people; previous protests had around 300 protesters.The ReOpen movement has organized protests across the country. Their stated goal is to get the government to reopen businesses that have been closed as the country deals with the spread of COVID-19.Federal and state health officials all agree that the regulations (such as stay-at-home orders, business closures, and social distancing guidelines) have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people killed by the virus.Protesters with the ReOpen movement argue that the regulations are too stifling on businesses and families who need the income from those businesses.