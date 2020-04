ReOpen NC protesters again take to the streets demanding rollback of COVID-19 safety measures

#ReopenNC protesters are gathered for a demonstration near the legislative building in #Raleigh. This as lawmakers prepare to meet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/9eAAGqTCVs — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) April 28, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Activists who want the North Carolina government to roll back coronavirus safety regulations on businesses are taking to the street again.ReOpen NC protesters plan to gather outside the General Assembly in Raleigh from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.It's the third such protest in the last few weeks. Tuesday's protest comes as state legislators return to work to debate a $1.4 billion emergency spending plan touted as a way to help small businesses and expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. An administrator for the ReOpen NC Facebook page said she will be at Tuesday's protest after finishing her 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.Audrey Whitlock said she tested positive for the virus but has since gotten better. When ABC11 asked whether she attended any of the previous protests , she said "no comment." Another administrator for the Facebook group told ABC11 Whitlock was not there.