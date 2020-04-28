Coronavirus

ReOpen NC protesters again take to the streets demanding rollback of COVID-19 safety measures

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Activists who want the North Carolina government to roll back coronavirus safety regulations on businesses are taking to the street again.

ReOpen NC protesters plan to gather outside the General Assembly in Raleigh from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.



It's the third such protest in the last few weeks. Tuesday's protest comes as state legislators return to work to debate a $1.4 billion emergency spending plan touted as a way to help small businesses and expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

An administrator for the ReOpen NC Facebook page said she will be at Tuesday's protest after finishing her 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.

Audrey Whitlock said she tested positive for the virus but has since gotten better. When ABC11 asked whether she attended any of the previous protests, she said "no comment." Another administrator for the Facebook group told ABC11 Whitlock was not there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighhealthprotestcoronavirusrally
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: At least 9,568 COVID-19 cases reported in NC
CDC proposes draft guidance for state reopening
JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: At least 9,568 COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Airlines reviewing guidelines as video of full flight to NC goes viral
CDC proposes draft guidance for state reopening
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
The 411: Help with your stimulus check
Show More
Raleigh couple returned from March cruise COVID-19 positive
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
3,000 NC businesses allowed to reopen after appeal
Traffic alert: I-95 in Kenly closed after truck catches fire
Family's 'hope cow' shines a light in Durham
More TOP STORIES News