Republican Mark Robinson defeats Yvonne Holley, will become NC's first Black lieutenant governor

The lieutenant governor is the only elected official in North Carolina with both executive and legislative power.Republican Mark Robinson, 52, made history Tuesday night and will become the state's first Black lieutenant governor.Democrat Yvonne Holley, a four-term state representative for Raleigh's District 38, conceded to Robinson just after 11 p.m.When asked about the historic moment, if elected, Robinson said, "I think other young people seeing me achieve this goal I think it really will encourage many people of color to step up and step out."Robinson, a conservative, supports school choice and giving parents the right to have options for their children's education.Although Holley voted yes for teachers to receive bonuses during the pandemic, last year she voted against teacher pay raises."I voted against the budget is what I did," Holley said. "The whole budget that had some good stuff in it, but had a lot of bad stuff in it as well. And then it had stuff that was missing like Medicaid expansion."Holley was against school choice but supports expanding public school options Wake County provides--such as year-round school, charter and magnet programs -- to more districts.Robinson also disapproves of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Holley commended Cooper on his response to the pandemic.Cooper was re-elected on Tuesday, defeating Dan Forest.