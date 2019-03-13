Politics

Nancy McFarlane won't seek 5th term as Raleigh mayor; Charlie Francis says he'll run

EMBED <>More Videos

Nancy McFarlane will not seek fifth term as Raleigh mayor

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Wednesday, Nancy McFarlane announced that she will not seek a fifth term as Raleigh's mayor.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

McFarlane, 62, was first elected to Raleigh City Council in 2007.



She served two terms before being elected mayor in 2011 -- the second woman mayor in Raleigh's history.

EMBED More News Videos



McFarlane said she decided against running for another term in order to spend more time on things she cares about most.

"I am going to focus on the things that really matter to me; my family, the community, the arts and the parks," she said in a news release. "Thank you all for your years of support. It has been an honor serving as your mayor."

'I would like to thank Mayor MacFarlane for her years of service to Raleigh and Wake County," Wake County Democratic Chairwoman Rebecca Llewellyn said in a release. "These have been prosperous times, but also difficult times with increasing growth and change. As we debate the future, there will be issues of affordability, transportation links, managed growth and increasing coordination between Raleigh and the other municipalities within Wake County. These are debates that need to happen, including all residents and businesses. As Chair of the Wake County Democratic Party I look forward to these debates."

McFarlane's decision to not seek reelection comes about a month after Raleigh Councilwoman Kay Crowder accused McFarlane's husband of verbally and physically assaulting her.

As for her time at the helm of the City of Oaks, McFarlane's spokesperson praised the mayor's role in leading the efforts to expand public transit, making more funding available for affordable housing, and supporting small businesses.

Meanwhile, Charlie Francis, who ran against McFarlane in the last election, told ABC11's Tim Pulliam that he will again run for mayor.

Francis said he'll be launching his campaign in a few weeks.



McFarlane graduated from the School of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

During her 35 years as a Raleigh resident, she worked as a pharmacist while raising her family.

In 2002, she launched MedPro Rx, Inc., an accredited specialty infusion pharmacy that provides medications and services for clients with chronic illnesses.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighnancy mcfarlanepoliticsraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
NC State fights back to beat Clemson 59-58 in ACC Tournament
Nash Co. woman's husband released after questioning
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Paul Manafort gets additional 3.5 years at 2nd sentencing
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Police hope paint chips can link man to death of woman found in ditch
Show More
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
High school senior accepted to 41 colleges
Ride in the front row of Carowinds' newest coaster: Copperhead Strike
Doctors to parents: No vaccination, no office visit
More TOP STORIES News