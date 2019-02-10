POLITICS

NC's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones dies at 76

North Carolina's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones passed away on his 76th birthday after entering hospice at the end of January.

A statement from Jones' office said he passed away Sunday afternoon in Greenville.

"Congressman Jones was a man of the people. With a kind heart and the courage of his convictions, he dedicated his life to serving his Savior and to standing up for Americans who needed a voice. He was a champion for our men and women in uniform and their families, always mindful of their service and sacrifice," a statement from Jones' office said.

Representative Mark Meadows sent his condolences in a tweet Sunday afternoon.



A previous statement said "Congressman Walter B. Jones' (NC-3) health has declined after sustaining a broken hip last week. He is now in hospice care. The family asks for your prayers, and for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time."


Jones, a Republican, served in office since 1995. He was the son of Walter B. Jones, Sr., a Democrat who served in Congress representing North Carolina's 1st District from 1966-1992.

Jones ran for his father's seat as a Democrat after he announced his retirement in 1992; he was defeated and switched parties prior to the 1994 election.

In a statement, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes wrote the following:

The news about Walter Jones entering hospice is extremely sad for the entire Republican family. We pray for comfort and peace for him and his family.

Jones served on the Committee on Armed Services, and is a member of various caucuses.

The video in this story is from a previous update.
