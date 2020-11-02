North Carolina loses 50 polling locations between 2016 and 2020 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Before heading to the polls, North Carolina voters should double check their Election Day voting location to avoid having to cast a provisional ballot.
On Election Day, voters must cast their ballot at their designated polling location, unlike during early voting, when North Carolinians could cast a ballot anywhere in their county.
While there are more than 2,600 Election Day polling locations statewide, data from 2016 shows the state has 52 fewer polling locations this year than during the last presidential election.
Cabarrus County lost the most polling locations--with seven fewer places for voters to cast a ballot on Election Day than in 2016. In central North Carolina, Northampton, Halifax, Orange, Cumberland and Wayne counties all lost at least two polling locations.
On the other hand, Alamance County added one new polling location and Wake County added four.
However, even though the total number of polling locations has stayed the same in most North Carolina counties, many of the actual polling sites have changed. More than 600 locations used in 2016 are no longer being used this year; similarly, 578 locations are new this year.
North Carolina voters do not need a photo ID to cast a ballot this year.
More than 50% of voters have already cast a ballot in 93 of North Carolina's 100 counties. In Wake, Durham and Orange counties, more than two-thirds of voters have already made their selections. Approximately three-quarters of all Chatham County voters have already cast a ballot.
