Where to vote in NC: When polls open in North Carolina and how to find your polling place

FAQs

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. On this day, registered voters in North Carolina may vote at their assigned polling place. This is different than early voting, where eligible individuals may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county.Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.Question: Can I register to vote on Election Day?Answer: No. The regular voter registration deadline is 25 days before an election. Any eligible individual who misses that deadline may register and vote during the one-stop early voting period at any early voting site in their county.Question: Do I need an ID to vote?Answer: Voters are not required to show ID for elections in 2020.Question: What if there are questions about my registration or eligibility to vote?Answer: No voter should be turned away. If questions arise about a voter's eligibility to vote, the voter may vote a Provisional Ballot.