POLITICS

NCGOP responds to Gov. Cooper, says it won't be 'bullied' in board of elections shakeup

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican candidate petitions for certification of 9th District election

The counsel of the NCGOP sent a letter to the office of Gov. Roy Cooper Sunday, saying that it wouldn't be 'bullied' in the State Board of Elections shakeup.

"The North Carolina Republican Party will not be "bullied" into nominating several of its members to an "interim" State Board of Elections which is not authorized by law," wrote the Counsel to the NCGOP John M. Lewis.

Per court order -- and new state law -- North Carolina elections will now be managed and safeguarded by a five-member Board of Elections and a separate Board of Ethics, with all members nominated by Governor Roy Cooper.

This is amid a race that has been mired in controversy over allegations of voter fraud and irregularities related to absentee ballots.

On Friday, Gov. Cooper sent letters to state leaders of both Democrats and Republicans for names to be considered for a temporary five-member Board of Elections to continue the probe into how absentee ballots were gathered.

In his letter, Cooper cited "the complicated nature and importance of the decisions concerning the Ninth Congressional District Election," in nominating the temporary board, and will be replaced by a "reconstituted" Board of Elections on Jan. 31.

Lewis' letter says:
Based upon the language and tone of your letter, it would appear that the Governor intends to appoint members to an "interim" State Board of Elections, including members from the Republican Party, even if Chairman Hayes does not nominate a list of names for consideration by the Governor for appointment. In support of this position, you have cited the Governor's general authority under N.C.GEN. STAT. 147-12(a)(3). While this statutory provision certainly grants the Governor the authority to fill vacancies in certain circumstances, it does not grant the Governor the authority to appoint Republican board members to an
"interim" board without a list of names being submitted by Chairman Hayes.

Read the full letter here:
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticselectionvotingNCRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Republican candidate petitions for certification of 9th District election
Documents detail how absentee ballots gathered in NC vote
NC officials previously sought criminal charges against McCrae Dowless
Butterfield tapped for Chief Deputy Whip Post for the 116th Congress
More politics
POLITICS
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Republican candidate petitions for certification of 9th District election
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Daughters of Confederacy wanted Silent Sam returned to them
More Politics
Top Stories
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Fayetteville man charged in Cameron double shooting
New Year's Eve weather: Warmer temps with chance of rain
Moore County house fire kills 1 person
Trump puts blame on Democrats for child deaths at border
Man charged with threatening, choking Raleigh police officer
Shelters seek adoptions as holidays bring in more animals
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Durham, police say
Show More
Massachusetts woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Allen thrives until injury, Panthers beat Brees-less Saints
Raleigh restaurants react to Fayetteville Street closures
NC State football players visit kids battling life-threatening diseases
Water main break closes Academy Street in Cary
More News