Donnie Harrison's bid for a fifth term as sheriff of Wake County failed Tuesday night.Voters chose challenger Gerald Baker, a former deputy with 28 years of service with the Wake County Sheriff's Office, instead.The two lawmen disagreed on policy issues, specifically the decision by Harrison to participate in a federal program that allows local officers to work with ICE agents to detain undocumented immigrants.Baker criticized that arrangement, as well as the way Harrison managed the sheriff's office.The decision by Harrison to retain a Wake County deputy charged with assault after turning a K-9 dog on an unarmed man was also questioned by Baker during the campaign.Baker was not available for comment after his victory, but published reports saying he's promised to hire and promote more minorities.