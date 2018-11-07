POLITICS

New sheriff: No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison

EMBED </>More Videos

Donnie Harrison's bid for a fifth term as sheriff of Wake County failed Tuesday night.

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Donnie Harrison's bid for a fifth term as sheriff of Wake County failed Tuesday night.

Voters chose challenger Gerald Baker, a former deputy with 28 years of service with the Wake County Sheriff's Office, instead.

See national election results

The two lawmen disagreed on policy issues, specifically the decision by Harrison to participate in a federal program that allows local officers to work with ICE agents to detain undocumented immigrants.

Baker criticized that arrangement, as well as the way Harrison managed the sheriff's office.

The decision by Harrison to retain a Wake County deputy charged with assault after turning a K-9 dog on an unarmed man was also questioned by Baker during the campaign.

Baker was not available for comment after his victory, but published reports saying he's promised to hire and promote more minorities.

NC voters cast ballots on constitutional amendments
Voters said no Tuesday to two amendments shifting power to legislators from the governor, while an amendment requiring a photo ID to vote and three others passed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswake county newspoliticselectionelection 2018Wake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
Georgia's Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp await more ballots
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
More Politics
Top Stories
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
Duke's fantastic freshmen blow out Kentucky
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC Theatre
Cumberland Co. man killed while walking home from work, sources say
Dad indicted after 11-month-old daughter's cardiac arrest
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Tractor-trailer hauling apricots closes I-95 N in Nash County
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man in fight over vape
Show More
NC voters approve 4 constitutional amendments, including Voter ID
Republicans lose veto-proof majority in NC House
Rep. George Holding wins re-election for US House District 2
North Carolina election results
National election results
More News