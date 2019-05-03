politics

Officials: US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East

In this May 3, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Navy, An F/A-18E Super Hornet from VFA 25 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Singley/US Navy via AP)

By SUSANNAH GEORGE and LOLITA BALDOR
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials say the Trump administration has notified Congress it plans to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Officials said members of Congress were notified following a White House meeting Thursday to discuss Pentagon proposals to bolster the U.S. force presence in the Middle East.

The officials spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the troop plans have not yet been formally announced.

Earlier this week, officials had said that Pentagon planners had outlined plans that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements to the region. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said planners hadn't settled on a figure.

The U.S. began reinforcing its presence in the Persian Gulf region this month in response to what it said was a threat from Iran.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmilitarypoliticsiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections
Governor Cooper continues to push for Medicaid expansion
Vice President Mike Pence visits North Carolina
NC flag honors historical event that probably didn't happen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail, misses court appearance
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
14-year-old accepted to college
Wrongly-convicted man released from prison after more than 40 years
Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
11-year-old found safe after going missing from Lee County home
Show More
2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges possible for owner
Tiny invasive jellyfish carry powerful toxin
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
Teen mom gets $1 million in college scholarships
Bill collectors could soon be calling and texting you
More TOP STORIES News