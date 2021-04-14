Former Gov. Pat McCrory announces bid to replace Richard Burr in US Senate

The Republican will be vying for Sen. Richard Burr's seat. Burr announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.
McCrory served one term as governor, from 2012-2016, before being defeated in his re-election bid by Roy Cooper. Many political analysts point to his signing and continued support of HB2, which reportedly cost North Carolina hundreds of millions of dollars and brought out state into the national debate over discriminatory LGBTQ laws.
McCrory was the first Republican to serve as governor in North Carolina since James G. Martin in 1985-1993.
Since 2017, he has hosted a popular conservative radio show in Charlotte.
In his announcement video, McCrory focused on the balance of power in the Senate. He said it's important for Republicans to win the majority in the Senate to stop Democrats from enacting their policies.
For the last few years, I’ve sat on the sidelines and watched people like Chuck Schumer & the far-left drag this country toward radical liberal policies.— Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) April 14, 2021
I can’t sit on the sidelines anymore.
So I’m in! pic.twitter.com/s2MwtBlalv
"I'm proud of my record of growing the economy, balancing budgets, cutting taxes, and creating jobs," said McCrory. "Conservatives must hold this seat in 2022 to prevent Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer from enacting radical liberal policies. I look forward to doing just that."
