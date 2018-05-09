Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 detained Americans

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning from North Korea with three American detainees.U.S. officials had said their release would be a significant goodwill gesture ahead of the Trump-Kim summit that is expected later this month or in early June.The three Korean-Americans - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim - are all accused by the North of anti-state activities.Meantime, a date and place for the historic summit between President Trump and President Kim Jong Un has been set.The details have not yet been released.