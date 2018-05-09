POLITICS

Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 detained Americans

PYONGYANG, North Korea --
President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning from North Korea with three American detainees.



U.S. officials had said their release would be a significant goodwill gesture ahead of the Trump-Kim summit that is expected later this month or in early June.

RELATED: Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song: Who are the detainees released by North Korea?

The three Korean-Americans - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim - are all accused by the North of anti-state activities.

Meantime, a date and place for the historic summit between President Trump and President Kim Jong Un has been set.

The details have not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
