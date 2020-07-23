President Donald Trump to visit Morrisville manufacturing facility next week

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will be visiting Wake County next week.On Monday, Trump will visit the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville. During the visit, Trump will tour facilities used to support the manufacturing of "key components of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate" developed by Novavax.After the tour, White House officials say Trump will discuss the collaboration between his administration and the private sector to accelerate the development for a COVID-19 vaccine."FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies develops processes that are designed to rapidly lead to efficient, robust and high quality bio manufacturing," White House officials said. "FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is manufacturing bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is expected to progress into Phase 2 in mid-August and Phase 3 in the fall."FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, the Bioprocess Innovation Center first opened in the Research Triangle Park in 2016