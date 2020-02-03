CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Tar Heel state on Friday.
Trump will visit the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit on Friday. He will also speak at a fundraising committee dinner.
Further information on the president's visit has not been disclosed to the public at this time.
Trump previously hosted a 'Keep America Great' rally in Fayetteville in August.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more information.
President Donald Trump to visit Charlotte on Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News