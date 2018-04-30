POLITICS

Protester says she defaced 'Silent Sam' statue with her blood, red ink

EMBED </>More Videos

Maya Little, a UNC student, said in a statement that this is an "opportunity to teach." (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
An organizer of the "Silent Sam" sit-ins on the University of North Carolina campus said Monday that she defaced the Confederate statue by throwing her blood and red ink on the statue.

Maya Little, a UNC student, said in a statement that this is an "opportunity to teach."

Little was subsequently arrested by campus police, the Daily Tar Heel said.

Little, who said that she has spearheaded the protest effort since September, expressed frustration with UNC Chancellor Carol Folt about the statue's continued presence on the campus.



"These last five years Carol Folt has been chancellor and she has not taken a single step towards removing Silent Sam," Little wrote in a prepared statement. "The armed, Confederate soldier dedicated and built by racists during Jim Crow has remained. However, the dedication and courage of each successive group of students fighting for racial equality at UNC has made our message louder and clearer. The threat of Neonazis and white supremacists marching on our communities has made it more urgent."

READ: Protester Maya Little's full statement (.pdf)

The polemical statue was erected in 1913 and is located on the north side of UNC's campus facing Franklin Street. The old well is in its back drop. The statue recognizes UNC alumni men who fought and died in the Civil War (more than 1,000 UNC Alumni participated) and was given to the university by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Protesters renew calls against UNC's Silent Sam statue
Some UNC students said they think the university is trying to silence them in the fight about the Silent Sam Confederate statue, and they marched through campus Tuesday to send a message.


"Folt cares more about plastering our black faces over the Campaign for Carolina than about our safety, our dignity, our right to exist on this campus. Black community members are harassed by campus police," Little also wrote. "Black athletes are exploited by this university for the Tar Heel brand. Black faculty are not retained. Black students are forced to live and study in buildings named after people who made their fortunes through the sale of black children."

The statute has been a controversial subject for years. Some view Sam as a symbol of hate and division, others seeing it as a symbol of regional pride and historical heritage on the campus of the nation's oldest public university.

UNC student activists rebuffed by Confederacy group
Four activists thought the United Daughters of the Confederacy of North Carolina's convention in Durham would be a good time to deliver a letter to ask the group to take their side in the fight to remove Confederate monuments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsconfederate monumentuncproteststatue desecrationchapel hill newsChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News