Politics

Demonstrators gather in front of Governor's Mansion in Raleigh to protest Senate Bill 168

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Demonstrators gathered outside the executive mansion in downtown Raleigh overnight to protest recent legislation.

Dozens of protesters assembled peacefully on the sidewalk overnight. They told ABC11 crews the focal point of the protest was Senate Bill 168, which deals with mental health funding and allows certain death investigations to remain confidential.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.

