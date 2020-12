NC Racial Equity Task Force approves 125 recommendations, sends big report to Gov. Cooper

Anita Earls, Associate Justice of the NC Supreme Court

Josh Stein, NC Attorney General

Tarrah Callahan, Executive Director of Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform

Brooke Locklear Clark, District Court Judge

James E. Clemmons, Jr.,Richmond County Sheriff

Mitch Colvin, Mayor of Fayetteville

C.J. Davis, Chief of Durham Police Department

James D. Gailliard, North Carolina General Assembly representative for District 25

Billy Gartin, Sergeant for the Raleigh Police Department

Michael Hawkins, Transylvania County Commissioner

Henderson Hill, Senior Counsel of the ACLU Capital Punishment Project

Erik A. Hooks, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

John Ingram, Sheriff of Brunswick County

John Letteney, Chief of Apex Police Department

Mujtaba Mohammed, North Carolina State Senator representing District 38

Marcia Morey, North Carolina General Assembly Representative for House District 30

Mary Pollard, Executive Director of the North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services Inc

Kerwin Pittman, Founder and Executive Director of Recidivism Reduction Education Program Services

Ronnie Smith, President-Elect of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners

Alan Thornburg, Superior Court Judge for Buncombe County

Talley Wells, Executive Director of the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities

Angelica Wind, Executive Director of Our Voice, Inc.

James Raeford Woodall Jr., District Attorney for the 18th Prosecutorial District in Chatham and Orange counties

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice on Tuesday voted to approve an omnibus report featuring 125 proposals and recommendations that members hope will lead to meaningful changes in law enforcement and the court system."We've been listening with an open mind and goodwill," Justice Anita Earls, the task force's co-chair, said. "That doesn't mean we agree on everything, but we have listened to each other."The listening took place over six months and 60 meetings since Governor Roy Cooper created the task force in the wake of George Floyd's death and subsequent protests."I don't think there's ever been a point in time where I have seen more eyes open about this issue than I have now," Cooper said on July 10. "I don't think there's any question that there are many individual success stories out there across the state and the country, and many of you have been involved in those success stories. But overall there are systemic racial issues in our systems that we have to fix."Tuesday, Cooper thanked the 23-member commission for "for the negotiations and consensus for the most part that has been achieved."The report, which will be released on Dec. 14, covers everything from marijuana to mental health, policing and use of force, court costs and fees, choke holds, and police retention and recruitment.The Task Force members came from a variety of social, economic, religious, geographic and professional backgrounds: