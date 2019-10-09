election 2019

Raleigh mayoral race likely heading to runoff election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh mayoral race is likely headed to a runoff election with Mary-Ann Baldwin holding 38 percent of the vote and Charles Francis holding 31 percent.

As of 10:30 p.m., 100 percent of precincts were reported.

