EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4635592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Election results are pouring in.

North Carolina Democrats have won enough state House seats to end the Republicans' veto-proof control, handing Gov. Roy Cooper more leverage to press his agenda.Democrats won at least 49 of 120 House seats on Tuesday - one more than was needed to end the GOP's supermajority in the chamber.The supermajority had allowed Republicans to override Cooper vetoes at will.Democrats needed to pick up at least four House seats to help the Democratic governor, who's been hamstrung by the General Assembly since he was elected in 2016.Republican lawmakers have eroded his powers and blunted his proposals on teacher pay, expanding Medicaid and raising taxes.Democrats could strengthen their hand further if they pick up enough Senate seats to end the GOP's supermajority there.. You can view results by county.