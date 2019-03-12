Politics

Restaurant review app seeks to help conservatives find safe spaces

A new app seeks to find safe restaurants and businesses for conservatives.

The app is called 63red Safe. It's made by 63red, which is a group that creates websites, apps and other digital tools specifically for conservatives who support President Donald Trump.

The 63red Safe app's tagline says it is "keeping conservatives safe." The app uses "yes" or "no" questions to allow users to rate restaurants and businesses on how they treat conservatives.

Despite this political focus, the app's creator said it is designed to get politics out of local businesses.

According to the 63red website, the 63red Safe app has seen a drastic increase in traffic and may not be loading correctly.
