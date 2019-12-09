Sen. Thom Tillis latches on to Trump as he officially files for re-election

.@SenThomTillis: I’ve got the backing of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump “because he understands I’m committed” to his agenda. Brushes of potential challenge by @RepMarkWalker, who may lose his seat because of new congressional maps. @ABCPolitics @ABC11_WTVD #ncpol pic.twitter.com/OvK4XfyaGC