Soldier whose remains were returned by N. Korea was from Nash County

The White House is releasing the names of two Korean War veterans whose remains were recently brought back to the United States.The military has identified one of the men as Army Pfc. William H. Jones, 19, of North Carolina and the other as Army Sgt. Charles McDaniel, 32, of Indiana. Both men went missing in November of 1950.Jones, who was from Nash County, was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24 Infantry Regiment, 25 Infantry Division. He was reported missing after his unit fought Chinese forces near Pakchon, North Korea.McDaniel was a medic with the 8th Cavalry Regiment Medical Company and was reported missing in action after his unit fought with Chinese military forces near the village of Unsan.Their remains were part of 55 boxes turned over by North Korea.U.S. officials identified them using dental records, chest X-rays and DNA testing.The Army notified both families this week that their relatives had been found.There are believed to be 5000 missing service members whose remains are still in North Korea.