State of the State: Cooper makes soft sell for education, Medicaid, storm aid

Gov. Cooper: “Last year, I pushed for an effort to provide tuition-free community college for high-demand jobs... Other states are already doing this, so let’s get it done.” #stateofthestate #abc11 pic.twitter.com/EzUvGx15Kx — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 26, 2019

Gov Cooper: “NC is still ranked 37th in teacher pay nationwide. That’s not the respect they deserve.” #stateofthestate #abc11 pic.twitter.com/46otGTRKxH — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 26, 2019

Gov. Cooper concludes his State of the State Address: “There’s nothing a determined North Carolina can’t do. God bless you, our country, and the great state of North Carolina.” #stateofthestate #abc11 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/K697viqmtj — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 26, 2019

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper pressed for lawmakers to expand Medicaid, increase public education funding and help rural North Carolina with more aid following Hurricane Florence.Cooper made a soft sell for his favored initiatives to a joint session of the General Assembly on Monday night during his second State of the State address.The legislature is still in Republican hands. But Democrats took away the GOP's veto-proof control from both chambers with legislative victories in November.Cooper highlighted the bipartisan work done in the weeks and months after Florence struck the state.The governor says the two parties may disagree on things but got big applause when he said all can agree education will succeed with a good teacher in every classroom and a good principal in every school.