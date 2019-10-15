Politics

Tied City Council election in North Carolina comes down to coin flip

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A City Council primary election came down to a literal coin flip after both candidates got the same number of votes.

It happened in Hickory, North Carolina.

Nathan Hefner and Daria Jackson both got 16 votes, meaning their selection came down to a tie breaker. That tie breaker was a coin flip.

Jackson called "heads," but the coin revealed tails. By winning the coin flip, Hefner now gets to run in a citywide election in November against Incumbent Danny Seaver.
