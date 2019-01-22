POLITICS

Transgender veteran continues fight after Supreme Court enforces military ban

EMBED </>More Videos

Wendy May served in the military.

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A transgender veteran spoke to ABC11 hours after the Supreme Court enforced President Donald Trump's ban on the military.

Wendy May served in the Army for a year as a man before she was honorably discharged. She told ABC11 that transgender people have been serving in silence for centuries and because of the ban, that could likely continue.

"That's why this transgender issue in the military is a big deal for me. Nowhere in the Constitution does it discriminate against people based on their gender," May said. "You can be lesbian, gay, bisexual and open. Being open, you have to hide again. That's just wrong. They shouldn't have to fake it."



The Supreme Court -- by a 5-4 vote -- granted the Trump administration's request to begin enforcing a ban, with some exceptions, on transgender military service members while legal appeals continue.

The move, which is temporary, reverses a lower court order that had put the policy on hold. The court said Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan would have denied the request to stay the lower court's order.

Officials said the decision has no immediate effect because one national injunction against the ban remains in place. But if a judge lifts that injunction, as expected, the Pentagon could soon decide to begin implementing the partial ban on transgender troops as the appeals process in the lower courts continues.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstransgenderveteranu.s. supreme courtmilitaryJohnston County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump thanks NC Speaker for SOTU invite, Raleigh address still possible?
Picket planned for RDU amid government shutdown
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Judge declines to certify Harris victor in 9th Congressional District
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump thanks NC Speaker for SOTU invite, Raleigh address still possible?
Picket planned for RDU amid government shutdown
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident
Arrests made after search, but Durham murder suspect remains at large
Man pleads guilty in 2015 shooting that killed toddler in Chapel Hill
Roanoke Rapids Police take man into custody after standoff
Good or bad? Cumberland County leads state in human trafficking arrests
UNC System Interim President will decide Chancellor Folt's replacement
Show More
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
Judge declines to certify Harris victor in 9th Congressional District
Walgreens employee accused of stealing opioid pills from Apex store
Judge orders Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot to be jailed until trial
Wake Tech students pack food to combat shutdown-related hunger
More News