Transgender veteran continues fight after Supreme Court enforces military ban

“This represents the people who fear and have to hide and who have died because they are transgender.” Wendy May is a transgender veteran who carries this ribbon in her pocket every day. Tonight, we hear her take on @POTUS’ transgender military ban. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nVMQR5y0Jj — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 23, 2019

A transgender veteran spoke to ABC11 hours after the Supreme Court enforced President Donald Trump's ban on the military.Wendy May served in the Army for a year as a man before she was honorably discharged. She told ABC11 that transgender people have been serving in silence for centuries and because of the ban, that could likely continue."That's why this transgender issue in the military is a big deal for me. Nowhere in the Constitution does it discriminate against people based on their gender," May said. "You can be lesbian, gay, bisexual and open. Being open, you have to hide again. That's just wrong. They shouldn't have to fake it."The Supreme Court -- by a 5-4 vote -- granted the Trump administration's request to begin enforcing a ban, with some exceptions, on transgender military service members while legal appeals continue.The move, which is temporary, reverses a lower court order that had put the policy on hold. The court said Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan would have denied the request to stay the lower court's order.Officials said the decision has no immediate effect because one national injunction against the ban remains in place. But if a judge lifts that injunction, as expected, the Pentagon could soon decide to begin implementing the partial ban on transgender troops as the appeals process in the lower courts continues.