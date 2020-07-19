Politics

Trump defends keeping Fort Bragg name amid calls to rename bases named after Confederate leaders

President Donald Trump defended the name of Fort Bragg amid calls to remove relations to Confederate general on U.S. military bases.

During an interview on 'Fox News Sunday,' Trump discussed issues of freedom of speech behind the Black Lives Matter movement and the Confederate flag. He defended both sides as "freedom of speech."

When asked about the representation of Confederate leaders on U.S. military bases Trump said he was against such changes, describing the calls for the name change as a symptom of "cancel culture."

"Fort Bragg is a big deal. We won two World Wars, nobody even knows General Bragg," Trump said. "We won two World Wars. Go to that community where Fort Bragg is, in a great state, I love that state, go to the community, say how do you like the idea of renaming Fort Bragg, and then what are we going to name it?"

Currently, Fort Bragg in North Carolina is one of 10 Army bases named after Confederate leaders.

RELATED: The history behind the naming of Fort Bragg as Pentagon considers renaming base

EMBED More News Videos

Fort Bragg is named after Warrenton native, Braxton Bragg, who was a general in the Confederate Army.



Trump even going as far as to jest renaming the fort after Rev. Al Sharpton.

"We won two World Wars, two World Wars, beautiful World Wars that were vicious and horrible, and we won them out of Fort Bragg, we won them out of all of these forts and now they want to throw those names away."

In June, army officials announced that they were willing to have bi-partisan discussions about renaming the bases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfort braggconfederate flagfort braggmilitarypresident donald trumpconfederacy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat Index From 104-109 Tomorrow
23 arrested during protest at former DPD headquarters
Van slams into Raleigh apartment bedroom while person inside
LATEST: NC just under 100K cases with 1,820 more reported
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
Road reopens after SUV collides with train in Garner
Motorcyclist killed in Durham hit-and-run crash
Show More
8-year-old drowns at Falls Lake
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
Police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Group of protesters vandalize former Durham police headquarters
More TOP STORIES News