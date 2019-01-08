POLITICS

Trump urges wall funding to fix border crisis in TV address; Dems respond

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump delivers address on border security from Oval Office.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump made a somber televised plea for border wall funding Tuesday night, seeking an edge in his shutdown battle with congressional Democrats as he declared there is "a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial government shutdown.

Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was "immoral" for "politicians to do nothing." Previous meetings have led to no agreement.

WATCH: Full Democratic response
EMBED More News Videos

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer deliver Democratic rebuttal to Trump's border security speech.



Responding in their own televised remarks, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of misrepresenting the situation on the border as they urged him to reopen closed government departments and turn loose paychecks for hundreds of thousands of workers.

Schumer said Trump "just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration."

EMBED More News Videos

President Trump talks migrants and their impact on jobs


Trump, who has long railed against illegal immigration at the border, has recently seized on humanitarian concerns to argue there is a broader crisis that can only be solved with a wall. But critics say the security risks are overblown and the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.

Trump used emotional language, referring to Americans who were killed by people in the country illegally, saying: "I've met with dozens of families whose loved ones were stolen by illegal immigration. I've held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers. So sad. So terrible."

EMBED More News Videos

President Trump talks about crime at the southern border



The president often highlights such incidents, though studies over several years have found immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than people born in the United States.

Trump has been discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow him to move forward with the wall without getting congressional approval for the $5.7 billion he's requested. But he did not mention that Tuesday night.

President Trump talks migrants and their impact on jobs



With his use of a formal White House speech instead of his favored Twitter blasts, Trump embraced the ceremonial trappings of his office as he tries to exit a political quagmire of his own making. For weeks he has dug in on a signature campaign promise to his base voters, the pledge to build an impregnable "beautiful" wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

EMBED More News Videos

Senator Schumer delivers remarks on President Trump's actions



The partial government shutdown reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are going without pay, and government disruptions are hitting home with everyday Americans.

Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was "immoral" for "politicians to do nothing."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
How federal workers can handle their finances during shutdown
Crumpled Confederate statue should be displayed as is, Durham recommends
Have you been affected by the government shutdown? Tell us about it
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
More Politics
Top Stories
Wake County population booming, but WCPSS enrollment is not; Here's why
Trump invokes slain California officer, calls him 'American hero'
ABC programming changes following President Trump's national address
Williamson scores 30 as No. 1 Duke routs Wake Forest 87-65
Raleigh police: Man tied up three victims with zip ties during robbery
'Really scary:' Elderly woman hurt during Durham home invasion
UNC at NC State: Ranked rivals ready to square off in Raleigh
Warning for homeowners: Home-protection device could actually cause a fire
Show More
Police charge suspect with murder of Fayetteville woman found in ditch
Maple View Farm's ice cream shop damaged during break-in
How federal workers can handle their finances during shutdown
Troubleshooter: Bathroom remodel left Johnston County woman out money
Wegmans hiring 475 employees for first NC store
More News