Here are some ways affected workers can make sure their finances remain in good standing:
- Banks: Contact your bank and inquire about fee waivers and extensions for deadlines. Several banks are working with customers on an individual basis to address financial situations. This includes credit card accounts and student loans also. Specifically, Wells Fargo has its customers can call 1-800-TO-WELLS or the number listed on their credit card, debit card, or statement.
- Mortgages: Get in touch with your mortgage lender and discuss options that may grant you an extension or waive a late fee. If you are in the process of purchasing a home, be sure to bring that up with your lender.
- Unemployment insurance: Furloughed employees may have the option of applying for unemployment insurance during the shutdown. However, if an employee receives UI benefits and later receives retroactive pay, that employee will likely be required to repay the government for the money received during the furlough.
- Rent: Discuss options with your landlord or apartment management firm on ways to minimize or eliminate any penalty you might face.
- Utilities: Let your utility provider know of your situation to ensure an essential service remains uninterrupted during the shutdown.
Important to note: Many banks and other entities offering assistance may do so on an individual case-by-case basis. Be mindful of assuming your creditor or lender is aware of your employment and financial situation. It is best to contact them directly.
