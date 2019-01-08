GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Have you been affected by the government shutdown? Tell us about it

Over the weekend the government was partially shut down after lawmakers could not reach an agreement about funding for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Have you been affected by the government shutdown?

We want to hear from you. Fill out this form and tell us how the shutdown has impacted you.
