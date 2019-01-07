FOOD & DRINK

North Carolinians who are part of food stamp program wonder what will happen if government shutdown continues

EMBED </>More Videos

With the government shutdown entering day 18, over 1.3 million North Carolinians who use food stamps have questions about what will happen should the program run out of money.

By
As the government shutdown prepares to enter day 18, more than 1.3 million North Carolinians who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better known as food stamps, have questions about what will happen should the program run out of money.

RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

"We don't know what to expect," said Jessica Slider, Director of Communications with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. "We know that SNAP benefits are going through January, and that's what we're communicating to folks so that they don't have to feel unsure or are concerned about their benefits to the end of the month."

In late 2018, Congress passed a measure that funded the SNAP program through January. It is likely some states, including North Carolina, will have funding leftover that will get them through some of February, but not all. North Carolina, as well as other states, will no longer be able to operate the entitlement program should funding completely dry up in February.

"We don't know what's going to happen in February," Slider said, speaking of the possibility of leftover funding next month. "We are working with our partner agencies to make sure we've got resources for folks that need the food but their benefits are in question and we have access to food for them from our partner agencies."

More on ABC11: 'Working for free; I hate it:' Government shutdown hits NC workers hard

According to statistics, more than 65 percent of SNAP recipients in North Carolina are in families with children. Furthermore, more than 42 percent of participants are in working families and over 30 percent are in homes where family members are elderly or have a disability.

The shutdown is also affecting grocery stores, especially those that rely heavily on food stamp benefits.


International Foods in Raleigh serves a large number of customers who use food stamps. Monday afternoon, the store was nearly empty and the manager told ABC11 that while traffic is rarely heavy during that time frame, business during the shutdown has been slow.

"It's a little bit off. Like, we used to be busy and now we are very slow. You can see, there's no people shopping in the store right now," said manager Wilca Gomez.

The most recent numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show how many locations accept SNAP benefits.

  • Wake County: 712 stores
  • Durham County: 240 stores
  • Cumberland County: 331 stores
  • Johnston County: 128 stores
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodgovernment shutdownfood stampsNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Best of Fayetteville: The top 5 Japanese eateries to visit now
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar makes Central Raleigh debut, with seafood and more
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
Cold water and empty promises in the last days of Raleigh Wahlburgers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman whose car was shot up in drive-by at Durham Cook Out speaks to ABC11
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Snow this weekend: Raleigh could see snow on Saturday
15-year-old girl shot at a Durham apartment complex
Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child
Bird adds $2 charge to Raleigh scooter rentals after city's $300 fee
Cary doctor performs non-surgical facelift procedure
Former Raleigh Wahlburgers employee reacts to Donnie Wahlberg's message
Show More
Cape Fear Valley Health bans children visitors to slow spread of flu
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
NCSU's Torry Holt elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Experts say diet is more important than exercise for weight loss
NC father charged after 5-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
More News