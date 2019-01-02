What is open, closed during federal government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. --For the third time in 13 months, the federal government is shut down over border security.
A three-day shutdown occurred on January 20, 2018 as Democrats and Republicans sparred over an extension for persons affected by DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).
A second shutdown took place on February 9, 2018, but it lasted just nine hours after Congress raised the debt ceiling, increased Pentagon spending and agreed to debate DACA at a future date.
And now the government is shut down for a third time after no deal was reached on funding for Pres. Trump's border wall.
Here is a list of the services that are affected.
Passport - Likely Open
Passport offices remain open if they generate enough fees to keep them operating.
The exception would be passport offices located inside federal buildings that are forced to close.
National Parks - Many are closed
Some National Parks in North Caroina are closed. (NOTE: Some national parks may remain accessible to visitors. Some visitor services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities. For most parks, there will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services, such as restrooms, trash collection, facilities, or road maintenance.)
- Appalachian
- Blue Ridge
- Wright Brothers
- Trail of Tears
- Overmountain Victory
- Moores Creek
- Gullah/Geechee
- Guilford Courthouse
- Great Smoky Mountains
- Fort Raleigh
- Carl Sandburg Home
- Cape Hatteras
- Cape Lookout
Airports - Open
The shutdown should not affect aviation safety. During the last shutdown, more than 14,000 air traffic controllers were ordered to keep working without pay.
However, about 3,000 support personnel were furloughed.
Postal Service - Open
The U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency of the federal government.
Post offices are not affected. Mail continues to be delivered.
Federal Benefits - Open
The check will be in the mail. Checks for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be paid.
New applications for benefits will not be processed until the shutdown ends.
Fort Bragg
The Department of Defense, as well as Fort Bragg, is not affected by the Federal Government partial shutdown.
Fort Bragg's DOD Civilian workforce will continue to report to work in accordance with their work schedules.
Schools - Open
Public schools remain open, but the Department of Education has ceased many operations.
That will likely delay payment of student loans and grants.
Immigration Services - Partial Opening
Most employees of the Department of Homeland Security are considered essential and remain on the job.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is mostly self-funded, so it continues operating during a shutdown.
Other programs like E-Verify, that checks whether an employee is authorized to work in the country, are suspended.
IRS - Partial Closure
This is not good news if you are looking to get a tax refund soon.
Analysts at the Center for American Progress found that more than 90 percent of IRS workers were furloughed during the last government shutdown.
The Internal Revenue Service will likely continue automated processes, such as accepting electronic returns and processing payments.
But in the past, refunds have not been issued during a shutdown. IRS Assistance Centers also close.
There is one silver lining, the IRS does not do any tax audits during a government shutdown.
Food Inspectors - Partial Opening
FDA inspectors that inspect seafood and dairy products are furloughed, but USDA inspectors that inspect meat and poultry likely continue working.