Voter ID bill becomes law after House overrides Cooper's veto

The Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Voter ID will become law of the land after the North Carolina state House overrode on Wednesday Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of legislation implementing a recently approved constitutional amendment on voter ID.

The override came a day after the Senate also overrode Coper's veto, thus sending it to the House.



"Delivering a voter ID law to North Carolinians who supported this simple yet essential election integrity measure on the ballot in November was a constitutional imperative," said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland. "I'm proud of the commitment House lawmakers made to finish this accomplishment and keep our promise to the people of North Carolina who approved voter ID in our state constitution."

Thirty-four other states have some form of voter ID law. North Carolina is the last state in the Southeast not to require some form of voter ID.

"My district is full of good, hard-working, well-intentioned people - there is nothing sinister or cynical about them," said Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, a chairman of the House Committee on Elections and Ethics Law. "The governor does not have a problem with this legislature, he has a problem with his citizens. This bill does exactly what the people of this state wanted us to do."

Just minutes after the regulation became law, opponents filed a lawsuit challenging the state's new photo ID requirements.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes released a statement following the vote:

"After several years of debate, North Carolina citizens voted to support voter ID in its state constitution. Despite the fact that voter ID is now required, Governor Cooper chose to ignore the people's will and insulted more than two million voters as 'cynical,' 'sinister' racists. Today, NCGA Republicans dismissed Cooper's attempt to ignore the state constitution and implemented the wishes of voters at the ballot box."

