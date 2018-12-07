POLITICS

Wake County, as new sheriff promised, ends cooperation with feds over deportation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake County has officially ended the 287 (g) agreement, which allowed the sheriff's office to turn over undocumented immigrants charged with crimes to federal immigration authorities.

New sheriff Gerald Baker promised to end the program when he was elected.

"We get rid of that program, and that's a federal program. Let them deal with it, let them enforce it," he said at the time.

The program had been in effect in Wake County since 2007 and in that time, an estimated 1,500 people had been deported as a result.

The policy also allowed local officers to serve arrest warrants for immigration violations.

Sheriff Donnie Harrison supported the program.

"I still believe in the 287 (g)," he said last month. "I think it keeps everybody safe, Hispanic, Latinos and everybody else. And I've had a ton of people in Hispanic communities say 'keep it, we feel safer knowing that you'll do the right thing if somebody is in our neighborhood and not supposed to be.'"

The agreement has been a point of contention for years and became a focus leading up to the midterm election.

The ACLU of North Carolina vocally opposed the policy and spent thousands of dollars on radio ads targeting Harrison's position.

In May, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael, a supporter of the 287 (g) program, was defeated in a primary by Garry McFadden, who pledged to end the county's participation in the agreement.
