CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire broke out Monday morning at an apartment complex in Carrboro.It happened at Poplar Place Apartments located at 605 Jones Ferry Road.Chopper 11HD arrived around 6:30 a.m. to see smoke and flames shooting out of the top of the building.Firefighters are up on ladders and on the ground working to extinguish the fire.Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information.