Shelter in place issued at William Peace University after possible gunman reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
William Peace University is telling students to seek shelter after a possible gunman was reported Monday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper11 HD over William Peace University after report of a possible gunman.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Show More
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
More News