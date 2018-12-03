RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --William Peace University is telling students to seek shelter after a possible gunman was reported Monday afternoon.
Armed police making way onto William Peace University campus, Students told to Shelter in Place. The school tweeted out an alert saying possible gunman on way to campus. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pThVAFGtom— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 3, 2018
Update: Raleigh Police is investigating a possible gunman on campus. Continue to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/dDlbRrE4p9— William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018
PACER ALERT: A possible gunman was reported on his way to campus. Shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/0UTubjx1rA— William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018
