1 dead, 2 hurt in Harnett County shooting at house party

Officers got a call about a shooting in the Shawtown community of Lillington when they arrived around 11:40 p.m.

They found a lot of people at a house party and at least three people shot.

One person died at the scene, the other two were taken to Womack Army Hospital at Fort Bragg.

Harnett County Sheriff's Department is investigating this incident.

