1 dead, 2 injured in Harnett County crash

Thursday, February 6, 2025 11:34PM
The crash happened at the intersection of Fairground Road and Three Bridge Road.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead, and two others were injured in a serious crash in Dunn on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to calls about a crash at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Three Bridge Road.

When officials arrived they found two SUVs with heavy front-end damage in the intersection.

Troopers said an elderly woman in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second vehicle, troopers said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two children, who were also inside the vehicle, were not injured.

