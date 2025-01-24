1 dead after 2-vehicle crash outside of Benson

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor, NCSHP said.

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor, NCSHP said.

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor, NCSHP said.

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor, NCSHP said.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash overnight Friday just outside of Benson.

It happened on the 1400 block of NC Highway 27 West near the Harnett County and Johnston County lines.

Authorities found two vehicles -- a Ford passenger car and a GMC pickup truck -- off the roadway with both having major front-end damage. There was also an engine sitting in the roadway.

The Ford driver was pronounced dead at the scene, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed, while the passenger of that same vehicle was taken to a hospital. The GMC driver and passenger were also taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, the crash happened because one of the vehicles crossed over the center line and hit the other. It is too early to determine the "at-fault driver/vehicle." Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream