1 dead, 1 injured in fatal rollover crash in Harnett County

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and one other person is injured after a rollover crash in Harnett County.

Emergency officials responded to calls about a crash at the intersection of NC Highway 87 and Buffalo Lakes Road overnight Friday.

When crews arrived they found two vehicles that collided in the intersection. ABC11 crews at the scene said one vehicle was overturned on its roof.

The driver of one of the vehicles was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated for what authorities described as minor injuries.

