1 dead after small plane crashes into homes in California, officials say

SIMI VALLEY, Ca. -- A small, home-built kit airplane crashed in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday afternoon, damaging two homes and catching fire, officials said.

An unidentified pilot was the only occupant of the Vans RV-10 that crashed near High Meadow Street and Wood Ranch Parkway around 2:10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot died in the crash, Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd told reporters at a news conference.

Some 40 firefighters were dispatched and put out the flames, according to the fire department.

There were people inside the two homes at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt, Dowd said.

Shelby Joice told ABC News she lives across the street from where the plane crashed. She said she and her mother were watching TV when they heard what sounded like a helicopter passing over.

"All of a sudden, we heard a big crash and our entire house started shaking. We actually thought something crashed into our house," Joyce said.

She said they witnessed a "big, massive fireball" and black plumes of smoke.

The plane departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was heading to Camarillo Airport, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and work with the FAA.

Simi Valley is located about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.