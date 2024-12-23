1 injured in shooting on I-95 in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is injured following a shooting on Interstate 95 on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 70.

According to authorities, one victim was taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital, and two other victims inside the vehicle were not injured.

ABC11 crews reported seeing multiple bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle.

No more details have been released.

