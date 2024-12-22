Man found dead in road after being hit by driver who left scene in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Wilson say a man was left to die on the road after a driver hit him and kept going.

According to Wilson police, officers started the investigation after responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian around 5:41 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found 38-year-old Justin Lane Davis' body in the road.

Police say they were able to determine that his death was caused by being hit by a car.

They are now looking for the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255. You can remain anonymous.

