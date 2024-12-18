New details in deadly Johnston County wrong-way hit-and-run revealed in search warrants

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search continues for the person responsible after a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County ended the life of 25-year-old Kortney Atkins.

Atkins was in the front passenger seat of a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee when a white 2014 BMW X3 was traveling the wrong-way on US Hwy 70 near Cornwallis Road and crashed into the Jeep, killing Atkins and injuring three others, including her four-year-old son.

"Kortney was a great person and an amazing mother," Dawn Loving said. "My grandson is going to be without his mother for the rest of his life."

According to search warrants, a witness described how the driver of the BMW was "acting erratic," and attempted to enter the BMW that caught on fire "several times," before he ran off after the crash.

State troopers interviewed the owner of the crashed BMW and several others who may be connected to it, but as of Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirmed that they are still working to identify the person who was driving the BMW when it collided with Jeep.

According to the search warrants, the driver is facing charges of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and hit-and-run crash resulting in death

NCSHP searched an apartment, looking for specific clothing, a cell phone and any clothing that is "soiled with blood, other body fluids, motor vehicle fluids or damaged consistent with being in a motor vehicle crash."

