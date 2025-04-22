Downtown businesses hope plans for Fayetteville's Crown Event Center move forward

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners considers a new Crown Event Center in downtown Fayetteville, some businesses hope commissioners stick to the plan after a brief halt in construction in March added uncertainty about its future.

Commissioners said the 30-day pause was in part to "conduct a thorough review." On April 14, commissioners received an update on the project's financing plan, including how the financial model is designed to accommodate anticipated cost increases.

"I think that event center will be very good for business," Ayana Wilson of DSF Restaurant & Bar said.

The local restaurant has been serving southern classics since it opened in August 2024. Wilson said she hopes they can benefit from a new downtown Crown, which the county broke ground for in October 2024.

But according to the April 14th update, commissioners have also hired an architecture firm to consider possibly modernizing the existing Crown Theatre and Arena on Highway 301, which Wilson said wouldn't be as big of an impact.

"I think it'll be better just to bring it here, because this is the heart of the city," Wilson said. "So you want to bring them here."

Cumberland County Chairman Kirk deViere said the architecture firm's study will support the Board's decision-making on the future use of those venues, but some say they hope the plans for the new Crown Event Center remain top of mind.

"It would bring some life to downtown," Fayetteville native Nicole Fuller said.

