Designs for Fayetteville Crown Event Center get mixed reaction from community

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plans to build the new Crown Event Center have reached a major milestone, as Cumberland County commissioners just settled on the final designs for the facility.

Some business owners surrounding the construction site in Fayetteville say they're enthusiastic about the project, but others say they have some concerns.

Bruce Cokley, the co-owner of Agora Restaurant says he looks forward to the impact it will have on his business.

"We'll have the construction workers during the construction season in which they're building, and then when they have the convention, that'll bring a lot of business to the community and to my business for sure."

"I love doing events at the Crown Center so it's another venue I'm excited to have," said Sharon Moyer of Fayetteville, a longtime event planner in the community.

But while some say they're supporters, others say they have some reservations.

"I think it's exciting but there's already minimal parking for everyone," said Brittany Schultz, the co-owner of Sinister Cuts. "I feel like they're seeing more of the dollar signs that it could bring to the city and not as much about how it will impact the rest of the community--especially to the small business owners in the downtown area."

Cumberland County officials say they are working with a design firm to construct a parking deck that will help make up for spots taken up because of the event center.

But some business owners say they're worried about the impact it will have in the meantime--as the county says building the new center will take about three years.

"I know parking is a concern. It's not a concern of mine," Moyer said. "There's plenty of ride shares and to be honest with you, Fayetteville has a fantastic bus system so if our city leaders and county leaders can leverage that in some way, I think it's great."

Restaurant Owner Anthony Jackson of Circa 1800 also says he questions why the county decided to relocate the center from its current location on Coliseum Drive.

"Let's expand on that. Have a nice theater there, open up an auditorium, the infrastructure is already there for the parking. And it would help expand the downtown footprint to get people to go a little bit further."

County officials say that they chose the site by Russell Street and Gillespie Street after careful consideration and held community engagement sessions for feedback from 2022 to 2023.

Construction is planned to begin for the $145 million facility by September.